Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F's dramedy makes Rs 12.83 cr over opening weekend

Saif Ali Khan's new film Jawaani Jaaneman has now made Rs 12.83 crore during its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Despite opening small at Rs 3.24 crore, the film saw an upward trend in its earnings. While it rakes in Rs 4.55 crore on Day 2, its third day earnings were Rs 5.04 crore.

According to trade analysts, its mostly multiplexes in urban centres that are driving Jawaani Jaaneman's business. It was previously reported that the dramedy is faring well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's past solo releases Chef, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar and Laal Kaptaan.

Here are the latest box office figures

#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]... Trends well on Day 2 and 3... Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz... Mass circuits ordinary/weak... Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman follows a middle-aged man Jasswinder 'Jazz' Kapoor (Khan) who has not come to terms with his age and shirks at the mention of responsibility. His life takes a dramatic turn when Alaya F's character Tia finds him in an alley, and tells him there is a possibility he is her father. Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Kubra Sait, and Farida Jalal are also part of the cast.

In an interview with Firstpost, Kakkar spoke about casting Khan in this role, "When Saif’s name was suggested, I was like who better than him. With the age right now where Saif is, and the kind of role it was, he brings a lot of class. Saif doesn’t make humour cheap. He makes everything look very classy."

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut Alaya, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter. A Hindustan Times report says that she has now landed a role in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 3 and the film will start shooting in Bangkok this summer.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 11:21:50 IST