The veteran writer and lyricist spoke about the current trend that has caught the eye and fancy of social media users.

Bollywood celebrities are most likely both anxious and angry about the boycott culture that has begun trending on social media. Right from Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Arjun Kapoor to Taapsee Pannu to Anurag Kashyap, everyone has given their take on it. Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has now spoken up as well in an interview with Times of India.

Speaking to the publication on the issue, on this culture, Akhtar said, “It is a passing phase. It is very evident that it doesn’t work. If the film is good and is appreciated by the audience, it will work. If it is not good and not appreciated by the audience, it won’t work. I don’t think this kind of announcement of cancel culture and boycott works at all.”

Films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Liger have been suffered due to the trend according to some users on social media. Hashtags on Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha’s boycott have been created already. The most scathing take on this trend came from Arjun Kapoor. During the promotions of his film Ek Villain Returns, he opined to Bollywood Hungama, “ I think we made a mistake by being silent for so long. Our decency was taken as our weakness. We always believe in the fact that the work speaks for itself, all this doesn`t matter.”

People have also lashed out at Ranbir Kapoor after a video of his went viral on social media where he said he’s a beef guy. Some users were upset that Hrtihik Roshan praised Aamir’s film Laal Singh Chaddha. The reasons for fury are aplenty, and the fate of the upcoming biggies hangs in the balance.

