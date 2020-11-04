Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut over alleged 'defamatory remarks'
The complaint alleges Kangana Ranaut dragged Javed Akhtar's name while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June.
Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut in a local court for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.
Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.
Lyricist Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements on national and international television.
The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai
— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 3, 2020
As per the complaint, Ranaut had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist.
It added that Ranaut dragged Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.
She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said.
All these statements made by Ranaut have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Akhtar's reputation, the complaint said.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
