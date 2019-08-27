Jatin Sarna on playing Bunty in Sacred Games 2, and sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in 83

Bunty from Sacred Games aka Jatin Sarna opened up about the mixed reactions the second season is received. In an exclusive interaction, Jatin shares Season 2 is a slow poison, and it requires patience.

"Initially, the reactions were mixed as the show starts at a slow pace. So people who had huge expectations from Season 1 were disappointed. But let me tell you, first three episodes of Season 1 also did not have a grip. This is because an imaginary world has been set up. And as web platforms give you in-dept details and well-explored characters, that's the reason this season looks slow-moving. Our intention is to take you on a journey mentally. The people who are criticising the show for its pace, they need to watch it with patience. We have introduced slightly different characters, and the action is also less as these characters play with their words. So if you'll give it a thought, you'll watch both seasons again," he says.

Season 2 had a cliffhanger ending, opening up several doubts about Season 3. Jatin spilled beans about the future of the show by adding, "I think there should be Season 3 as people want to know what actually happened. But now, we even have to consider whether we have sufficient content for it or not. There were discussions about the third season. So I think that the story will continue, as it will solve the mystery.

Jatin even shares he got messages where people told him that they were disappointed with the length of his character in this show. But he says it was as per the script, and he is thankful to the writers for making Bunty such a popular character.

Sarna is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's 83. His co-stars, including Ranveer Singh, have watched the show, and gave their opinion. "Everyone from the team was very excited, and they have watched it. Right from Ranveer (Singh) to Saqib (Saleem) to Sahil (Khattar) to Hardy (Sandhu) to Ammy (Virk). They all enjoyed, and I'm getting great reviews about my role."

The team will soon complete their three-month schedule of London, and they will start another schedule in India. Ranveer's first look as Kapil Dev was revealed to much fanfare. Jatin further shares how the film is nothing less than magic. "I can only assure you one thing that this will be the biggest film of 2020. And the kind of work put up by the director, DoP (Director of Photography), hair and makeup, costume, and the actors is commendable. Everyone has given 110 percent, and beyond that. The film is looking very authentic, which is very important. I'm very sure that it will touch millions of hearts."

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 12:34:20 IST