Janhvi Kapoor's latest flick Good Luck Jerry, which recently released on Disney+ Hotstar, has been garnering rave reviews from the critics and OTT lovers. While the leading lady has impressed us with her portrayal, fans have also showered praises on actor Jaswant Singh Dalal, who played the character of a druglord named Timmy. In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, the talented actor spoke about his fondest memories on the sets of Good Luck Jerry and his experience of sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi.

First of all, congratulations for the success of Good Luck Jerry, your portrayal of Timmy has been garnering rave reviews from the audience.

In the last few days, I've replied to 700 messages. Seriously, I'm not kidding. 700 means 700 okay. And like, because I wanted to reply to everyone. This is the very first time this kind of thing happening to me like everyone is showing so much love upon me.

What kind of response you got from your friends and family members?

Families toh they loved it and friends like all my friends are actors only. Mostly are batchmates, like Jaideep Ahlawat was there in the screening, Rajkummar (Rao) posted a story about my performance and everything. So, obviously, these all are actors, when they praise na that they praised your work because I am kind of like their batch mate and plus, I'm an actor only. So, when they praised then you think you're on the right track. You know whatever I have done is it's good. So I'm getting a great response, everyone is praising and everyone is loving the performance.

You responded to 700 messages in the last few days, which among them was your favourite compliment?

Oh my God! So many, so many. I mean, so many that 'your eyes do the talking', 'you're so good', 'you're so charismatic.' Like things, I never heard about a week before everything. They're comparing me with great actors, they are saying like stuff like that I've never heard before. It's very overwhelming right now.

Did you watch the original film earlier before starting Good Luck Jerry?



No, no! After I finished my shooting, then only I watched the original one. Because first of all toh, in the original one, the character I am playing in this one, it's very limited. It's not a proper character, character, right? But In Good Luck Jerry, it's a proper character, who's in love with Jerry. Now, I can reveal at least, that he's in love with Jerry because previously I could not reveal it. But now, with the proper character, when I got the narration from the director, the very first thing my director told me that for me, Timmy is my Tom against Jerry. And I was like, that's why his name is Timmy because it sounded like that thing.

And the sound designer, I must tell you this was because nobody wrote about that. And but there is a small sound designer is so genius if you watch it again, I'll tell you the scene where Jahnvi comes and she doesn't want to work for me. There are sounds of a cat behind that the cat is crying and that sound is coming when that scene is happening. And it's so brilliant. When I was watching it. I swear, I called the sound designer. Mr. Manik Batra, and I just thanked him that it's so beautiful. It's so beautifully designed. So, people didn't realize it but it's very beautiful. So, when the director told me that Timmy my Tom, so you'll have to behave a little cat that the cat is going to grab Jerry but you know, as it happens aapne Tom and Jerry mein dekha he hoga, it happens that every time Jerry wins. So, same thing happened in the film. So, that only thing like because Timmy was Tom in his mind. that was more than enough for me to say yes to this film. And you know, what are we are?

Did you observe any kind of personality for your character?

Mentally, no. Mentally there was just one thought in my head that, okay, this guy is a drug lord, but this guy is Hindi mein ek kahawat hai, there is a saying. I don't know how to put that in English, but 'yeh naade ka dheela nahi dil ka dheela hai'. He falls in love, he always falls in love, so this man has a good heart. So for me, that idea was there in my mind that my eyes should not be that I am lusting for Jerry. My eyes should behave like I'm in love with Jerry. So that's the difference I was trying to make. But physically, yes, for my physical behaviour because I have a neck brace in the film. So I practice with a neck brace for at least for one and a half months and I did my physiotherapy sessions after finishing the film. Four months of physiotherapy after when I finish the film. So, physically yes, I did something but mentally, the only thing in my mind was that I have to be conscious about the fact that I'm in love with Jerry. I'm not lusting Jerry.

Which was the toughest scene for you to shoot?

Ya, the car one. The very first time when she comes and gets the drug packet. That was the scene because that was the very first schedule of the film. And the second thing is because, till that time, I was not very comfortable with Jahnvi. Thoda intimidation sa hota hai like she is a star kid and so big and everything. I was like a bit conscious about that, but while doing that scene we were like laughing and we were very comfortable and that scene is my favourite also.

Your fondest memory on the set

Everyone was loveable, but you know, on vary note I have I found a younger brother like Sahil Mehta, who played Jigar. He is either piece of my heart. I mean he is someone I am very fond of. I mean, he's like a younger brother to me and he's actually my Jigar.

Since you are also part of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming show Farzi, can you share your experience with the cast and filmmakers while shooting the web series?

The experience I can share, I can't share the content (laughs) but the experience was super I mean phenomenal Because I am a huge Vijay Sethupathi fan and I always wanted to work with him and when I got a call from Mr Mukesh Chhabra that they're casting for the show and there is a South Superstar is there. So, I auditioned for it and I got selected. And the day I got selected, then Mukesh Chhabra told me that it's Vijay Sethupathi. And I couldn't tell you that I was the happiest person on that day. And I was like, what I am playing? Then he said you know, your work is like for 30 days and full 30 days you are with Vijay Sethupathi. I'm with him like all the time. I'm with him only, so it is our jodi. And people will love it I am sure. And Raj and DK, again, dream to work with. They have given Family Man and so many beautiful films like A Gentleman, Go Goa Gone, Shor In the City. They are beautiful filmmakers and was always wanted to work with them. So, ek he cheez pe 4-5 blue tick hojati hai ki checklist mein se yeh hogaya, yeh hogaya, Vijay Sethupathi ke saath hogaya, Raj & DK hogaya, Shahid Kapoor hogaya.

