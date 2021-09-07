Entertainment

Jason Momoa reveals his look, new suit from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman director James Wan said the new superhero 'stealth suit' has camouflaging abilities.

FP Staff September 07, 2021 09:55:38 IST
Jason Momoa reveals his look, new suit from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa in first look of Aquaman 2

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has unveiled his new superhero suit from the Aquaman sequel.

Titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel is once again being directed by filmmaker James Wan.

Momoa took to Instagram and shared two images of himself as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman.

In the first image, he is sporting the classic green and orange suit from the first blockbuster film, which came out in 2018. The second image gives a glimpse of his dark new suit for the sequel.

Check out Jason Momoa's Instagram post

Wan also posted the looks on his Instagram account, and revealed that the new "stealth suit" has camouflaging ability. Check out James Wan's Instagram post

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also feature Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta.

The movie will be produced by DC Films, The Safran Company, and Atomic Monster Productions. It is scheduled to be released in the US on 16 December, 2022.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.

Updated Date: September 07, 2021 09:55:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

Kristen Stewart channels Princess Diana in Spencer teaser trailer
Entertainment

Kristen Stewart channels Princess Diana in Spencer teaser trailer

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Spencer also stars Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, and Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris in pivotal roles

Spencer: First poster of Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana film released
Entertainment

Spencer: First poster of Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana film released

Spencer will premiere worldwide at Venice International Film Festival next month before it goes to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hugh Jackman's father passes away at 84; actor pays tribute on Instagram
Entertainment

Hugh Jackman's father passes away at 84; actor pays tribute on Instagram

"And whilst there is deep sadness, I'm filled with gratitude and love," Hugh Jackman said while breaking the news of his father's death.