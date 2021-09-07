Aquaman director James Wan said the new superhero 'stealth suit' has camouflaging abilities.

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has unveiled his new superhero suit from the Aquaman sequel.

Titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel is once again being directed by filmmaker James Wan.

Momoa took to Instagram and shared two images of himself as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman.

In the first image, he is sporting the classic green and orange suit from the first blockbuster film, which came out in 2018. The second image gives a glimpse of his dark new suit for the sequel.

Check out Jason Momoa's Instagram post

Wan also posted the looks on his Instagram account, and revealed that the new "stealth suit" has camouflaging ability. Check out James Wan's Instagram post

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also feature Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta.

The movie will be produced by DC Films, The Safran Company, and Atomic Monster Productions. It is scheduled to be released in the US on 16 December, 2022.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.