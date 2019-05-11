Jason Momoa reveals Aquaman 2 is in progress on The Ellen Show: 'Got a story locked'

Actor Jason Momoa has revealed that the story for Aquaman 2 has been locked and has assured his fans that his beloved beard will be back by the time the film starts shooting. Momoa, 39, recently shaved his famous beard as part of a campaign to raise awareness of pollution and recycling.

During his appearance on The Ellen Show, the actor gave an update on the much-awaited sequel to his last year's blockbuster Aquaman.

"I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it's the first time where it's all on Earth. It's combining land and sea, kind of like what I'm doing with this (environmental cause). There's no outside aliens destroying Earth, it's us," Momoa said.

"And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I've been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we've got a locked story, and we're getting into it. And I think it's going to be like in two years or whatever. The beard will be back by then," he added.

Momoa is currently shooting for Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The film, based on Frank Herbert's bestselling novel of the same name, features a star-studded cast of Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

