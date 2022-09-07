Jason Mamoa cuts off trademark long hair for a good cause; internet reacts

The Dune star posted a video on Instagram wherein he can be seen waving his chopped-off braids. The video has been loved by several personalities including former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Marisa Tomei.

Game of Thrones actor Jason Mamoa has cut off his trademark long hair to highlight the impact of single-use plastics on the environment. The Dune star posted a video on Instagram wherein he can be seen waving his chopped-off braids. Taking to social media, Jason Mamoa also talked about the impact of single-use plastics on the planet and appealed to people to switch to more environmentally-friendly items. The clip has garnered a tremendous response, with several people praising Mamoa for his attempt to create awareness about plastic pollution.

The clip begins with Mamoa greeting his fans. He then goes on to wave his cut-off braids and admits that he’s chopped off his long tresses. Showing off his new look, he jokes, “I’ve never even felt wind right there!” He then said that he did this to create awareness about the dangers posed to the environment by single-use plastics. He appealed to his followers to reduce their use of plastics and switch to more environment-friendly alternatives like aluminium bottles and more.

“I’m tired of these plastic bottles,” he says and adds, “We got to stop (using) plastic forks.” He added that these single-use plastics ultimately end up in the oceans and land, polluting them.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it. Let’s aloha our āina together aloha j.”

The video has been loved by several personalities including former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Marisa Tomei. Tomei wrote “What!” followed by a heart emoji. Dave Bautista also reacted to the video and called Jason Mamoa “committed”. Actor Aleks Paunovic commented, “Always with the best message my man.”

On the work front, Jason Mamoa has been quite busy. He is gearing up for the release of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, where he reprises his role as the titular character. He is also set to appear in Slumberland and The Last Manhunt.

