Jasmeet K. Reen’s Darlings is the talk of the town since its digital release on Netflix. The film has managed to enthrall all critics and audiences alike. Debutant Director, Jasmeet K. Reen is basking in the glory of the overwhelming response that film has garnered and the warm welcome she's received in BTown. She shares with us about the standout moment of the film which is also the most talked about scene in the film- Badrunnisa aka Alia saves the day and makes her mother proud.

Alia delivered her best shot in spite of being unwell. Jasmeet shares, "Alia was ill one day, but she still came for the shoot. I remember meeting her, she looked unwell and that day she had an almost one-page dialogue to deliver. I asked if she'll be ok and she said she would. We rolled the camera and she gave her take like a pro, which I loved, but something beautiful happened that day. The entire set stood and clapped, not because she was unwell, but because they loved what she did. Alia is a positive person, looks at the job at hand, and lives in the moment."

Jasmeet added, "Her commitment is very inspiring and infectious. Our shoots were filled with positive energy, laughter and a lot of pranks. Lots of birthday celebrations and cake cutting too. This shot however is one of my personal favourites, it is a fun scene but it symbolises how a daughter is becoming like her mother."

Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles. Darlings also marks Alia Bhatt’s maiden project as a producer. The film is streaming on Netflix.

