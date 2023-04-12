In a piece of good news for anime lovers, Japan’s one of the biggest animators and filmmakers Makoto Shinkai is all set to visit India for the premiere of his upcoming film, Suzume in Mumbai. The filmmaker who is known for his visually outstanding anime films will not only attend the premiere of the film but also interact with his fans. Speaking about his upcoming film, Suzume will hit theatres on 21 April 2023. Taking to Instagram, PVR Pictures announced the filmmaker’s arrival with a post that reads, “The legendary filmmaker who gave us iconic anime films such as Your Name., Weathering With You, and much more, is making his way to India! We are honored to host the Anime icon, Makoto Shinkai, who will be visiting India for the grand premiere of Suzume!”

It is pertinent to note that Shinkai’s exclusive visit to Mumbai will not only provide fans an exclusive opportunity to meet him and attend the film’s screenings but will also work as a strengthening tie between India and Japan. This will be his second visit to India.

Meanwhile, in another post, PVR Pictures announced that the grand premiere of Suzume will be held at the Citi Mall in Mumbai on 20 April 2023 in collaboration with CoMix Wave Films and the Japanese Film Festival India (JFF).

About Suzume

Suzume which has already been released in Japan has seen massive success with the film earning decently at the box office. It will now release in Indian theatres in Japanese and Hindi-dubbed with English subtitles.

The film’s story revolves around a young girl who is tasked with the job of closing a magical world in her hometown.

PVR Pictures and Makoto Shinkai’s films in India

Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai is known for his well-known works like Your Name, Weathering With You, and 5 Centimeters Per Second. Speaking of which, PVR Pictures have played a key role in bringing Shinkai’s films to the Indian screens. Previously, his film ‘Weathering with You’ was also released by the company, and that went on to become a box office success.

