Every year Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. It is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnasthami, or Gokulashtami and is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Janamashtami is usually celebrated in August. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on 18 and 19 August. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated widely in most parts of the country, especially in cities like Vrindavan and Mathura, where many people believe Lord Krishna was born and spent his early years.

People on this day observe a fast and perform puja. The ritual of dahi handi is also associated with Janmashtami and is celebrated in several states.

The festival of Janmashtami and dahi handi has also been created and re-enacted in many Bollywood films. On the occasion of Janmashtami, here is a look at some of the songs on which you can groove:

1. Go Go Govinda

Go Go Govinda saw Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva shaking a leg together. The duo's high-energy performance and upbeat music set the festive mood for everyone. The song was part of the Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer OMG: Oh My God! Himesh Reshammiya composed the track.



2. Chaandi Ki Daal

Chaandi Ki Daal was featured in the 1999 Salman Khan starrer film Hello Brother. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Salman Khan. People have been grooving to this catchy tune on Janmashtami for years now.



3. Mach Gaya Shor

Featured in the 1982 film Khud-Daar, Mach Gaya Shor has been a very popular dahi handi song. The star cast of the film included Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, and Sanjeev Kapoor. This track was picturised on Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan and their fans can't get enough of this festive song.



4. Radha Kaise Na Jale

Radha Kaise Na Jale was part of the 2001 film Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. The track was composed by maestro A.R. Rahman and the vocals were given by Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosle. The song beautifully captures the essence of Radha and Krishna's relationship.



5. Woh Kisna Hai

Composed by Ismail Darbar, the song featured Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani. Woh Kisna Hai is the perfect track to add to your Janmashtami playlist this year.



Wishing you all a very happy and cheerful Janmashtami!

