Janhvi Kapoor is one of those actresses who by the time has amped up her social media game. And courtesy to the actress being an avid social media user that her fans and followers are always kept updated about her ongoing. However, we have witnessed that Janhvi’s on-screen image has been in contrast to the actress’ off-screen glam avatar. While we have often seen Janhvi essaying the characters of the small-town girl-next-door when in reality the actress channels her inner Poo from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Now, while discussing this stern contrast of her life, Janhvi in her recent interaction with Galatta Plus revealed that her social media is for her to “have fun” and pay off her “EMIs”. The actress added that she doesn’t want to take it seriously and whatever he essays on-screen she isn’t that in real life “that is the point of being an actor.”

In her conversation with the YouTube channel, Janhvi revealed that she has time and again been told that this divergence of the image makes it difficult for the audience to accept her in low-key no-glam roles. Responding to the same, Janhvi said that acting is her job and she is not the person in reality whom she portrays on screen. Janhvi said, “I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as real and authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor.” Janhvi continued by saying that the point of her social media is to have fun and get more brands on board to help her pay her EMIs easily.

While elaborating on the same, Janhvi said, “I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Mili, which is a survival thriller and a Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. Both movies are helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. While the movie hasn’t done much at the box office, Janhvi is being lauded for her intense performance in the film.

