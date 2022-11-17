Currently basking in the success of her survival thriller Mili, Janhvi Kapoor recently took some time out of her busy schedule and opened the doors of her Chennai bungalow to give a tour of her plush home to Vogue India and her legions of fans and followers. In the video, shared on the YouTube channel of the fashion magazine, Janhvi can be seen giving a personal tour of the house that her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi bought and decorated with her favourite pieces. While taking her fans inside the first home that Sridevi bought and cherished, Janhvi revealed why the bathroom of her room, which once belonged to her late mother, still doesn’t have a lock. In addition, the actress also added that the house was very different from when her mother initially bought it, as after her marriage Sridevi decided to decorate it with items she had collected after travelling the world.

From sharing a glance at her favourite rooms to revealing the personal stories attached to them, Janhvi made sure that she didn’t hold back the details. While opening up about the reason for not having a lock on her washroom, Janhvi shared a memory and said that her mother was worried that she would go in the washroom and talk to boys, and hence she wasn’t allowed to have a lock on her washroom. The Dhadak actress added that even though her entire room was renovated, her washroom still doesn’t have a lock. While giving fans a tour of her master bedroom which surprisingly didn’t have a lock, Janhvi said, “I remember mom refused to put a lock as she was so scared that I would go into the bathroom and talk to boys. So, I was not allowed to have a lock on my bathroom. Now the entire room’s done up… but my bathroom still doesn’t have a lock…”

In the video, Janhvi also revealed that it was in this very house that Sridevi “discovered an affinity for painting”. And because Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor wanted to spend more time with their mother, they also “developed an interest in art.” Janhvi also shared a glimpse of a “secret room”, which she had no clue about. While the actress admitted that she doesn’t know what was in there, she guessed that it might be “something shady.”

Giving a glance at her “favourite part of the house”, Janhvi gave a tour of a room that was filled with framed family photos, belonging over the years. Showing Sridevi’s unseen pictures on the wall, Janhvi said, “It is like a memorabilia wall… it was actually mom’s idea to do this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in Mili, which is the Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Helen. Next, the actress will be seen in Bawaal, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

