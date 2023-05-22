Janhvi Kapoor celebrates The Little Mermaid with little princesses; says she cannot wait to relive her childhood
Disney India is set to release 'The Little Mermaid' on May 26th, 2023, in English, captivating audiences in theatres with its wondrous tale.
After stepping into the magical world of Princess Ariel last week, the beloved youth icon was seen celebrating ‘The Little Mermaid’ at a special theme-inspired party with little girls. With lots of cakes, hugs and love, Janhvi Kapoor indeed relived her childhood and shared a sneak peek of the magical world of Princess Ariel with her fans.
She says, “My Friends, Khushi and I have grown up watching and reading about Disney Princesses and Princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites! I just love her colourful, fun spirit and how she goes about achieving her dreams. I cannot wait to watch the film and relive my childhood with my girlfriends!”
