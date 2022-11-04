Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex in Mumbai’s Bandra for Rs 65 crore

All things seem to be great for young star Janhvi Kapoor this year. After wooing the critics with her performance in Good Luck Jerry and her latest release Mili and having a jam-packed schedule with a series of exciting projects, Janhvi, along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, has now reportedly bought a duplex in Mumbai’s Bandra for Rs 65 crore. According to a recent report in Hindustan Times, the acquisition by the daughter of the late actress Sridevi comprises two apartments on the first and second floor of the Kubelisque Building on Pali Hill, Union Park Road, Bandra West. Reportedly, apartments 101 and 201 reportedly belong to the Kapoor family now.

Called a bungalow, Janhvi’s latest purchase reportedly belongs to a well-known entrepreneur Kintu Bajaj. While detailing the property, the report added that the house comes with five-car parking, a private garden, and a swimming pool. Moreover, it has a carpet area of 6421 sq ft, while the built-up area is 8669 sq ft. The report further detailed that this is Janhvi’s third real estate deal in the last two years. Back in December 2020, the actress bought a triplex in Juhu for Rs. 39 crore, which she later in March 2022, sold to her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for Rs. 44 crore. The property, which now belonged to the Badhaai Do actor, is reportedly a composite of three flats each on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the Arya building in the JVPD Scheme.

Reportedly, the deal was signed last month and the Kapoor family will also have 15.20 per cent undivided rights, title, and interest in the land, appurtenant to the apartment, facilities of the building, and common areas. Meanwhile, on the work front Janhvi’s survival thriller Mili hit the big screens on 4 November. Apart from Janhvi, the movie also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa as the prominent characters. This is the first time that Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor have collaborated on a project. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Apart from Mili, Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline.

