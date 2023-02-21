Ever since they took over as the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran continue to remain in the process of putting together their plan for the new DC Universe (DCU) and are yet to make the complete unveiling in the coming days. Not long after the duo assumed their positions back in 2022, it came to the fore that a new Superman project is in the pipeline, however, Henry Cavill won’t be a part of it. The news created a huge uproar among fans, with Gunn taking the major brunt of it. Speaking of which, Gunn managed to handle the backlash while clarifying the rumours on Twitter.

Recently, he went on to answer a couple of fan queries and clarified about Superman Legacy being a completely separate project and about works on the film being underway before the two came in.

After a fan posed a question asking, “Hi James could you please clarify this? Is this referring to Man of Steel 2 with Cavill that you now changed to Superman Legacy or was Superman Legacy a different project altogether?”, Gunn replied confirming that Superman Legacy was a completely separate project. He added that the film was indeed way before he and Peter came to it.

“It was. I was hired to write Superman Legacy over six months ago,” Gunn wrote in another tweet in line.

Superman Legacy was always a separate project. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2023

James Gunn on Henry Cavill’s role in Superman Legacy

Notably, this comes back to the question of whether Henry Cavill was meant to be part of the project. While he didn’t address the same in his tweets, things were made pretty clear by the filmmaker previously. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Gunn addressed the reports of firing Cavill from DCU’s plan map for the coming years.

“We didn’t fire Henry. Actually, Henry was never cast. For me, it’s about who I want to cast as Superman and who the filmmakers want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry. I like Henry and I think he is a great guy. I think he’s getting d***ed around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry for a number of reasons,” he said.

