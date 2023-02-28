James Cameron on criticism over using High Frame Rates in Avatar 2: 'Some people are more bothered by it than others'

James Cameron’s latest release Avatar: The Way of Water came after a long wait of 13 years following the mega success of its 2009 prequel Avatar and we can say the wait was worthwhile! The film which crafts an entire world full of aliens and impressive underwater visual effects has elevated the bar of expectations, making fans more desperate for the next instalments. While the film has received a lot of positive reviews from audiences, thanks to the storyline and stunning VFX, a section of people also expressed their displeasure over certain elements including High Frame Rates that were used in the film.

While films are usually shot at 24 frames per second, it seemed that makers went a bit offroad with Avatar 2 and tried high rates for adding more definition to the scenes, especially the underwater ones. After facing criticism over the same, Cameron while responding to it at a fan screening said that it was simply done to make things look better. As reported by The Direct, the filmmaker was posed with a comment from an attendee who said that the use of HFR is making the film look like a ‘video game’.

“I think they are some people who are more bothered by it than others… our goal is to keep making it better,” Cameron said in response.

He further went on to point out that the audiences largely complained about the ‘scenes on land’ as HFR works perfectly for underwater scenes. “It’s mostly there to help the 3D additions but there’s way more progress to go,” he added.

Notably, this is not the first time that James Cameron has addressed the matter. Earlier, while attending the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, the filmmaker had explained how using high frame rates helped to improve the 3D in creating a kind of ‘hyper-realism’ in mundane and normal scenes.

With that said, while films traditionally use 24-frame scenes, Avatar 2 has been created by doubling the same with 48 frames per second.

