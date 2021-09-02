James Bond film No Time to Die to release in Indian cinemas on 30 September
No Time To Die was originally slated for April 2020, but was delayed multiple times due to COVID-19
The long wait for the next James Bond film is over for the franchise fans as No Time to Die, which will see Daniel Craig as 007 one last time, is set to release across theatres in India on 30 September, Universal Pictures announced Wednesday.
The official handle of the @007 Twitter account posted the final international trailer of the movie and announced the release date.
No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga also stars several popular artists including Rami Malek as the villain Lucifer Safin, Léa Seydoux as Bond's love interest - Dr Madeleine Swann (from Spectre), Lashana Lynch as the new secret agent Nomi who takes over 007 after Bond retires, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q and, Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M.
The final trailer portrays the cast in intense action sequences with the message – ‘Wait Is Over’.
No Time To Die will feature James Bond as he leaves active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
No Time to Die will release in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Bengali later this month.
The film franchise, one of the longest-running in cinema history, has a huge fan base in India.
The first James Bond movie Dr No, starring Sean Connery as the fictional British spy who prefers his martinis ''shaken, not stirred'', was released in 1962.
No Time to Die is the 25th James Bond movie, which comes after a gap of six years. The last 007 movie in the franchise was 2015's Spectre.
also read
Four more arrested in drug probe involving Armaan Kohli
The NCB has arrested four people, including two Nigerian drug peddlers, in connection with the alleged drugs case involving Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli.
Delhi businessman seeks FIR against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty over fraud
The complainant alleged that the accused defrauded him by inducing him to invest lakhs of rupees in a Mumbai-based company in 2018, which later yielded no returns
Bombay HC reserves order on Kangana Ranaut's plea in defamation case
The Bombay HC reserved its order on Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking quashing of criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her by a metropolitan magistrate's court on a complaint filed by Javed Akhtar.