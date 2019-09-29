Jallikattu trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery's thriller takes the man vs beast narrative a notch higher

The official trailer of Lijo Jose Pellissery's much-anticipated Jallikattu was released earlier today (29 September). The film is based on a short story called Maoist, which was penned by S Hareesh, who has also co-written the film with R Jayakumar.

The trailer gives a glimpse of a modern day man vs beast narrative. While the title of the film borrows its name from the traditional bull-taming sporting event of Tamil Nadu, it doesn't necessarily follow the sport but takes it a notch higher. A rouge buffalo escapes the hands of a butcher causing chaos across the village. As news of destroyed crops infuriate the men, each and every single person in the area vows to kill the mighty beast. Towards the end of the trailer, we witness a man trapped in a stampede, also adding the impression of being eaten alive. The millisecond footage raises the curiosity quotient, as we're left wondering if it is also an exploration of the beast within humans.

While talking about the film's title director Pellissery says, “Jallikattu is the only sporting event in India that involves a beast and a crowd,” quotes Indian Express.

#Jallikattu the Malayalam film which made waves in international festival circuit, India release date is on October 4th#JallikattuTrailer : https://t.co/SFJ5VXX3WW pic.twitter.com/PQXonR5ZMp — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 28, 2019

Jallikattu had its world premiere at the latest edition of Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and was also screened at Fantastic Fest. The film received a rousing response from the delegates of both festivals winning praise from all quarters. Ari Aster, director of Hereditary and Midsommar, also took to Twitter to praise the film.

JALLIKATTU is an ecstatic 90 minute reaming, and I love it a lot. @mrinvicible https://t.co/2jH2QRUT0k — Ari Aster (@AriAster) September 22, 2019

Jallikattu will open in cinemas in India on 4 October.

Watch the trailer here



Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 12:47:28 IST