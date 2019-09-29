You are here:

Jallikattu trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery's thriller takes the man vs beast narrative a notch higher

FP Staff

Sep 29, 2019 12:47:28 IST

The official trailer of Lijo Jose Pellissery's much-anticipated Jallikattu was released earlier today (29 September). The film is based on a short story called Maoist, which was penned by S Hareesh, who has also co-written the film with R Jayakumar.

Jallikattu trailer: Lijo Jose Pellisserys thriller takes the man vs beast narrative a notch higher

A still from the Jallikattu trailer | Twitter

The trailer gives a glimpse of a modern day man vs beast narrative. While the title of the film borrows its name from the traditional bull-taming sporting event of Tamil Nadu, it doesn't necessarily follow the sport but takes it a notch higher. A rouge buffalo escapes the hands of a butcher causing chaos across the village. As news of destroyed crops infuriate the men, each and every single person in the area vows to kill the mighty beast. Towards the end of the trailer, we witness a man trapped in a stampede, also adding the impression of being eaten alive. The millisecond footage raises the curiosity quotient, as we're left wondering if it is also an exploration of the beast within humans.

While talking about the film's title director Pellissery says, “Jallikattu is the only sporting event in India that involves a beast and a crowd,” quotes Indian Express.

Jallikattu had its world premiere at the latest edition of Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and was also screened at Fantastic Fest. The film received a rousing response from the delegates of both festivals winning praise from all quarters. Ari Aster, director of Hereditary and Midsommaralso took to Twitter to praise the film.

Jallikattu will open in cinemas in India on 4 October.

Watch the trailer here

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 12:47:28 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Jallikattu trailer , Lijo Jose Pellissery , Shareworthy , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , Toronto International Film Festival , TrailerWatch

also see

Netrikann: Nayanthara's next film goes on floors; upcoming thriller borrows title from Rajinikanth's 1981 hit

Netrikann: Nayanthara's next film goes on floors; upcoming thriller borrows title from Rajinikanth's 1981 hit

Bigil: New poster features Vijay as a resolute football coach in Atlee's upcoming sports film

Bigil: New poster features Vijay as a resolute football coach in Atlee's upcoming sports film

Bigil Audio Launch: Atlee eyes October first week to launch trailer, Vijay croons his song Verithanam

Bigil Audio Launch: Atlee eyes October first week to launch trailer, Vijay croons his song Verithanam