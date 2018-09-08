Jake Gyllenhaal, Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Edward Berger’s psychological thriller, Rio

Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Benedict Cumberbatch will feature in Edward Berger’s psychological thriller Rio, reports The Wrap. The announcement was made on 7 September.

The film's narrative involves the story of two old friends who meet after a long time in Rio. While one is a journalist and the other is a successful financier. The film will be produced by Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland for SunnyMarch, and Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker for Nine Stories.

“We are delighted to be working with Ed Berger again on this very special project,” said Cumberbatch and Ackland when they made the official announcement on 7 September.

Gyllenhaal and Marker seconded the statement by expressing their excitement on working with Edward Berger.

Berger's Patrick Melrose series, which also featured Cumberbatch along with Jennifer Jason Leigh, has received five Emmy nods including Best Director and Best Limited Series.

Three episodes of the AMC series The Terror were also directed by Berger. His other acclaimed works include the TV series, Deutschland 83, and the feature film Jack, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2014.

