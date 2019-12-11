You are here:

Jai Mummy Di first look poster sees Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall struggle to get away from obsessive mothers

After Ujda Chaman this year, Sunny Singh is back with yet another quirky comedy titled Jai Mummy Di.

The actor took to his social media handle to give audiences a glimpse of the first poster of the film.

Check out the first look poster of Jai Mummy Di

The actor will be seen opposite Sonnalli Seygall in this latest family comedy. The duo will reunite after Luv Ranjan's cult comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Jai Mummy Di is a lighthearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers (of the lead pair) leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families.

A day before the trailer launch of Jai Mummy Di, the makers unveiled the first official poster featuring Singh and Seygall. Interestingly, the poster also sees two veteran actors — Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon — holding their respective children over their shoulders. While in the air, the actors, dressed as bride and groom, are trying to get close.

As the title hints, Jai Mummy Di is a witty and entertaining family comedy that revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between the mothers of the protagonists, and how it affects their romance.

Singh was last seen seen in a cameo in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. It is presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and produced by Luv Films’ Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Jai Mummy Di is slated to releases on 17 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 13:41:39 IST