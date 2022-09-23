Jahaan Chaar Yaar: KRK lampoons Swara Bhaskar, calls her 'number one actress in Bollywood'

Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, on Friday took a jibe at the collections of actor Swara Bhaskar’s latest release ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ and called her the number one actress in Bollywood.

Kamaal, who made his Twitter comeback recently after his return from jail, claimed that the Kamal Pandey directorial collected just Rs 50 lakhs in first week.

“Swara Bhaskar’s film #jahanchaaryaar collected Rs 50 Lakhs in first week. Means producer will get share of Rs 25 lakhs. While producer paid Rs 1 cr digital charges to release the film. And budget of the film is Rs 14 cr! #Swara has proved that she is No.1 actress in the Bollywood,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Swara bhaskar’s film #jahanchaaryaar collected ₹50 Lakhs in first week. Means producer will get share of ₹25 lakhs. While producer paid ₹1Cr digital charges to release the film. And budget of the film is ₹14Cr! #Swara has proved that she is No.1 actress in the Bollywood. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 23, 2022

The comedy-drama film, which released on 16 September, also stars Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.

On 29 August, KRK was arrested for his controversial tweets about Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in 2020. In less than a week, he was once again taken into police custody on 3 September. This time for a 2021 molestation case filed by a fitness trainer.

He was produced before the court on 4 September, which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody. A 27-year-old actress-fitness model filed a case against KRK in mid-2021 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult a woman’s modesty). As per the complaint, the self-proclaimed critic molested the fitness model after calling her at his bungalow in Mumbai, according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

