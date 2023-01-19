Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez continues to remain in the headlines till now, owing to her name being linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and allegedly being in a relationship with him. After many of their close pictures went viral on social media, the actress came under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for being connected with a money laundering case registered against Chandrashekhar. She has been interrogated several times by the ED and later also by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police. The ED believed that she was aware of Sukesh’s criminal history and financial transactions. Since then, Jacqueline has defended herself on the matter, claiming to be innocent. She has also appeared for court hearings related to the case.

In a recent hearing at Delhi’s Patiala House Court, the actress maintained she was innocent. She further claimed that she was framed and misled by the accused.

Jacqueline Fernandez makes shocking allegations against Sukesh Chandrasekhar

According to an India Today report, Jacqueline, while speaking in the court, claimed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar “played with her emotions and made her life hell”. She also alleged that he completely misled her and further ruined her life and career.

Further divulging details on how she met Sukesh, Jacqueline added that she met him through his close aide, Pinky Irani. Irani who introduced Sukesh as a government official and a close relative of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha. He also claimed to be the owner of Sun TV and also asked Jacqueline to work in south films.

Besides this, the actress also revealed that she used to get frequent voice and video calls from Sukesh. “He used to call at least three times a day but never mentioned him being in the prison. Usually, I could only see screens behind him or he would sit in a corner,” she added.

Finally, noting that Sukesh’s aide, Pinky Irani was aware of everything, Jacqueline alleged that the two intentionally cheated her.

Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs. 200 crore extortion and money laundering case. Later in November 2022, she was granted regular bail.

