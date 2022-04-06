Jacqueline Fernandez, who hails from Sri Lanka, says that it's heartbreaking to see what her countrymen are going through.

The island nation Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who hails from Sri Lanka, took to Instagram and penned a note praying for peace in her home country and said Sri Lankan citizens need "empathy and support" to get through these hard times.

Sri Lanka is grappling with what is said to be its worst economic crisis since independence from the UK in 1948. It is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which is used to pay for fuel imports.

With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for weeks. "As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown," she wrote.

