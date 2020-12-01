Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi in Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey is Jacqueline Fernandez's fourth film with Akshay Kumar and her eighth collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Jacqueline Fernandez has joined Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in their upcoming gangster drama Bachchan Pandey. According to a report by Mirror, this is Fernandez' fourth film with Kumar and her eighth collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala.

In a statement, Fernandez said that she was very new to the industry when she did the song 'Dhanno' in Housefull for Nadiadwala and their friendship goes a long way back.

"I am elated to be working with him again in Bachchan Pandey, our eighth film together," Fernandez stated, adding it is always a crazy ride with Kumar and she is sure they will all have a blast again.

A source close to the film told the publication that the story demands two actresses. While Sanon plays a journalist who aspires to become a filmmaker, the character of Fernandez is still being kept a secret. The source, however, added that the actress has a significant role in taking the plot forward in the film.

According to a report in DNA, after Fernandez finishes shooting for Bachchan Pandey, she will be shooting with Nandiadwala again, alongside Salman Khan for Kick 2.

Meanwhile, a few days back, it was revealed that Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of Bachchan Pandey. This is the first time that Kumar and Warsi are teaming together for an action-comedy.

Reports said that Warsi's character is integral to the narrative and will have multiple shades.

Bachchan Pandey, being directed by Farhad Samji starts shooting in Jaisalmer on 6 January.