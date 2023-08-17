Jacqueline Fernandez continues to remain in the headlines till now, owing to her name being linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and allegedly being in a relationship with him. She was one of the accused in the 200-crore money laundering case and was required to get the court’s permission before flying abroad. That restriction has now been relaxed and it has come as a relief for the actor, as reported by Times of India.

The court observed the actress adhered to the court orders and didn’t break any rules or restrictions or the bail terms. She will next be seen in Fateh with Sonu Sood and Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar.

About the case

In a recent hearing at Delhi’s Patiala House Court, the actress maintained she was innocent. She further claimed that she was framed and misled by the accused.

Jacqueline Fernandez makes shocking allegations against Sukesh Chandrasekhar

According to an India Today report, Jacqueline, while speaking in the court, claimed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar “played with her emotions and made her life hell”. She also alleged that he completely misled her and further ruined her life and career.

Further divulging details on how she met Sukesh, Jacqueline added that she met him through his close aide, Pinky Irani. Irani who introduced Sukesh as a government official and a close relative of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha. He also claimed to be the owner of Sun TV and also asked Jacqueline to work in south films.

Besides this, the actress also revealed that she used to get frequent voice and video calls from Sukesh. “He used to call at least three times a day but never mentioned him being in the prison. Usually, I could only see screens behind him or he would sit in a corner,” she added.

Finally, noting that Sukesh’s aide, Pinky Irani was aware of everything, Jacqueline alleged that the two intentionally cheated her.