Jacqueline Fernandez gets relief in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, permitted to travel abroad without court's permission
Jacqueline Fernandez continues to remain in the headlines till now, owing to her name being linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and allegedly being in a relationship with him
Jacqueline Fernandez continues to remain in the headlines till now, owing to her name being linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and allegedly being in a relationship with him. She was one of the accused in the 200-crore money laundering case and was required to get the court’s permission before flying abroad. That restriction has now been relaxed and it has come as a relief for the actor, as reported by Times of India.
The court observed the actress adhered to the court orders and didn’t break any rules or restrictions or the bail terms. She will next be seen in Fateh with Sonu Sood and Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar.
About the case
Related Articles
In a recent hearing at Delhi’s Patiala House Court, the actress maintained she was innocent. She further claimed that she was framed and misled by the accused.
Jacqueline Fernandez makes shocking allegations against Sukesh Chandrasekhar
According to an India Today report, Jacqueline, while speaking in the court, claimed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar “played with her emotions and made her life hell”. She also alleged that he completely misled her and further ruined her life and career.
Further divulging details on how she met Sukesh, Jacqueline added that she met him through his close aide, Pinky Irani. Irani who introduced Sukesh as a government official and a close relative of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha. He also claimed to be the owner of Sun TV and also asked Jacqueline to work in south films.
Besides this, the actress also revealed that she used to get frequent voice and video calls from Sukesh. “He used to call at least three times a day but never mentioned him being in the prison. Usually, I could only see screens behind him or he would sit in a corner,” she added.
Finally, noting that Sukesh’s aide, Pinky Irani was aware of everything, Jacqueline alleged that the two intentionally cheated her.
also read
Vicky Kaushal on his and Katrina Kaif's backgrounds: 'One was a Punjabi side of the family, the other side UK-returned'
The actor added, "Everyone was there at the bar, I wouldn’t say it was the bar but it was actually the food counter."
Steven Spielberg on the profits of Schindler's List: 'It is blood money, didn't take a single dollar from the profits'
He added, "When I first decided to make Schindler's List I said, if this movie makes any profit, it can’t go to me or my family, it has to go out into the world."
Bollywood star Imran Khan hints at his comeback on veteran actor Zeenat Aman's Instagram post
Commenting on the post, Khan wrote- "let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen."