A new music video of the song Jaisa Tum Chaho of Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music has been dropped and we can not stop listening to this beautifully sung and written melody. Sung written and composed by Ali Brothers, starring Khushi Choudhary and Vivek Choudhary, Jaisa Tum Chaho holds the capacity to touch our hearts and dwell in our souls.

Taking to social media, Jjust music shared, “A heartfelt tune of being in love and overcoming the difficult times together against all odds!”

This song represents the love between a couple who are on the verge of ending their new married relationship. While the wife pleads her husband to stay so she can show her love for him, she gently reminds him to consider the good times they’ve shared, eventually, the two live happily ever after.

Meanwhile, Just Music has time and again given India chartbuster songs that are heard and celebrated nationwide. The recently released PAN India music video of Mashooka starring bold and quirky Rakul Preet Singh is being well received by the audience.

Bhagnani is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming films as a producer, first in line is Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli, followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with Kumar again and Tiger Shroff giving him company, Ganapath, with Shroff again that also stars Kriti Sanon.

