As soon as the teaser of Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music’s ‘Raaz‘ has come out, it gave the audience a glimpse into a whole new story from an Indie rap artist, RVD. As the makers have promised they are finally here with a heart-touching melody by RVD, a soulful creation ‘Raaz’.

Taking to their social media, Jjust Music posted the video of RVD’s ‘Raaz’ that will surely keep us hooked to listen to it. While announcing the release of the full song they mentioned in the caption- “What’s the raaz of being truly happy!? Tune in to #Raaz and find out.”

View this post on Instagram

While Jackky Bhagnani has worked intensively for giving a boost to emerging artists with his music label Jjust Music, RVD is yet another artist launching under their music label. RVD is an artist Indie rap artist from Kolkata, West Bengal who’s been making much sound on the east side and makes modernized music with a blend of cultural touches in Urdu and Punjabi languages.

Meanwhile, Jjust Music made it to the headlines for it’s first PAN India music video Mashooka starring bold and quirky Rakul Preet Singh. The song turned out to be a huge success and was received well by the audience.

