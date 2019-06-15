Jackie Shroff on working with Prabhas in upcoming action thriller Saaho: Couldn't say no to an artiste like him

Jackie Shroff has a lot going for him this year. Right from a voice cameo in Total Dhamaal to starring in Romeo Akbar Walter, Criminal Justice and the recently released Bharat, he continues to woo audiences. The actor will now be seen in the highly-awaited Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. While shooting for Tamil star Vijay's next untitled film, he looked back on his experience shooting Saaho in an interaction.

The Parinda actor is kicked about the film."It's a Prabhas production and from the production house that made Bahubali. When I watched Bahubali, it brought my hidden child out. I watched the film in a packed cinema hall, an extra chair was arranged for me during the show. So when he approached me, I could not say 'no' as he is such a good artist. The film was a magical experience for me. I found my role very interesting, and think it has great production value. So I agreed to do it."

Jackie has also done a wide range of regional cinema. "The people (working in regional films) are very sweet and respectful. They work with so much dedication and patience; they turn every frame into a beautiful painting. So, it was a great association with them. I am looking forward to working with them again."

The Angaar star revealed that he can't reveal much about his character as he has been told to keep it a secret, but he says he enjoyed working with such an energetic unit. "It was an excellent experience working with Prabhas; I loved it. He nurtured me, took care of me. He teaches you these little nuances with respect and affection. The kid is very calm."

Apart from films, Shroff was applauded for his performance as Mustafa in the Hotstar web series Criminal Justice. So while talking about his experience with different mediums, the Tridev star said, "Platforms keep changing but the sentiment, the feeling doesn't change. I always work with dedication, be it in a street play or a play in Prithvi/Opera House or a short film, or a feature film. I'm very devoted to my work and it's in my heart."

The duo of Shroff and Anil Kapoor has always hit the bulls-eye. They are reuniting with Subash Ghai for a project. "I feel it's the completion of a circle, working again with Subash ji and Anil who's just like my younger brother. It feels great as it reminds me of Ram Lakhan. The film is a fun family comedy film."

