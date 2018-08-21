Watch: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan creators, star John Krasinski get candid about the Amazon Prime series

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 August, will reinvent the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero.

Starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish, the series — which comes from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland — is an explosive, globe-trotting thriller which finds marine-turned-rookie CIA analyst Jack Ryan racing against the clock to stop a vicious terrorist attack on the US.

The show portrays this classic character as an overly eager, positive and moralistic man who is on the front-lines in the war against terror. Commenting on his character, Krasinski said, “He is a guy who didn’t know what he was getting into. There are people who you can look up to onscreen and think that you could be them, and then, there are people on the frontlines actually making the difference. I fell in love with the character because I felt like, you could be him.”

The show creators too referred to him as "a common guy thrust into extraordinary circumstances."

The first season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will premiere on 31 August. Season 2 will debut in 2019.

Watch the cast and crew of the show get candid about the show here:

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 13:54 PM