Jabariya Jodi stars Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra groove with Kareena Kapoor on Dance India Dance

After Haasee Toh Phasee in 2014, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are again collaborating for a quirky comedy Jabariya Jodi. Ahead of it's release on 2 August, the actors are busy promoting the film and their recent stop was at reality show Dance India Dance.

Pictures from the set, which have surfaced online, also show Kareena in a red flare tube dress grooving with the lead pair of the film along with fellow judges, choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.

Check out all the photos here

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage. The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on 2 August. Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her Balaji Motion Pictures banner and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick has been directed by Prashant Singh. In this week’s episode, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon will be appearing on the show for the promotion of their upcoming film, Arjun Patiala. Kareena will next feature alongside Diljit in Good News which also stars Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 16:39:41 IST