Jabariya Jodi box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's rom-com earns Rs.14.50 crore by Day 5

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's latest outing, Jabariya Jodi, fails to create an impression among critics as well as at the box office. The film, which released on 9 August, collected Rs 3.15 crore on its opening day, despite there being an absence of a big releases last week.

According to the latest report on the Boxofficeindia.com, Jabariya Jodi has managed to rake in a total of Rs 1.25 crore on its fifth day at the box office. The total box-office collection of Jabariya Jodi stands at Rs 14.50 crore so far. However, trade experts believe that the film might not able to sustain for long with major releases like Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Hollywood film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stepping into game this week.

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti had said, “We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin.”

Helmed by Prashant Singh, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Jaaved Jafferi, Sanjay Mishra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi sees the two actors share screen space for second time after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019 13:47:00 IST