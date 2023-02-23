Stranger Things fame David Harbour is just about ready for the series to end. The actor, who plays the role of chief inspector Hopper in the iconic Netflix show, is “exhausted” with his workload. In an interview with Discussing Film, Harbour said that it was “definitely time” to move on from the show, even though he loves his role in it. The actor also added that he feels tired already as he is splitting his time between the production of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season as well as his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Thunderbolts.

“It’s nothing like I’ve ever done before. You know, Stranger Things had to go,” Harbour said, mentioning that they had to make plans about shooting the final season soon since the kids were growing up. Then Thunderbolts came around, and I was terrified. I was like, ‘Oh god, if these things don’t work out, and I can’t do one?’”

He added that the producers of both projects have gone to “great lengths to make everything work,” but he will be “running back and forth between sets in Atlanta” all summer. “I’m doing two amazing projects,” he admitted, adding that he was fine with “being exhausted.”

Talking about Stranger Things, Harbour revealed that when the show started, he liked his character so much that he never wanted to stop playing Jim Hopper. But he now believes it’s time to say goodbye to the hit series.

“It is very bittersweet. You know, there’s sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects, and let the Duffer Brothers try different things too. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time,” Black Widow actor said while talking about the show’s final season.

No release date for Stranger Things‘ final season has been announced yet. As for Harbour, he has a number of projects lined up. The 47-year-old will reprise his role as the super soldier Red Guardian in Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which is gearing up for a July 2024 release. The actor is also set to feature in Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo and Christopher Landon’s We Have A Ghost.

