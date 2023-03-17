Following the annual in-memoriam by the Oscars that honoured dozens of stars from the entertainment industry, a few names were left off the list this time which made a lot of fans upset. Among them was Paul Sorvino who was also excluded from the list. The actor is known for his roles in films like “Goodfellas,” “Nixon,” and “Law & Order.” Amid all the backlash that the Academy has been facing following this blunder, Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan got candid with Daily Mirror editor Kevin Maguire as the two spoke about how “Oscar standards continue to drop amidst bad errors and fashion statements.”

Host Piers Morgan while criticising the Oscars for “completely ignoring” the Goodfellas actor in the in-memoriam section said, “He was one of the greats, and he should’ve been mentioned in the ‘in Memoriam’, and I feel very angry on your behalf that he got overlooked in that way. You couldn’t find ten seconds to show a picture of Paul Sorvino, one of the stars of Goodfellas, really.”

Agreeing with this, Maguire added that “it’s a really bad error” on the part of the Oscars. He further also commented on how Oscars fashion has been falling drastically and said that people are wearing “revealing clothes to just get noticed.”

Paul Sorvino’s daughter expressed disappointed

The late actor’s daughter, Mira Sorvino who is herself an Oscar winner took to Twitter and expressed disappointment over her father being omitted from the In-Memoriam montage telecasted during the 95th Academy Awards.

“It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!” she wrote.

It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!! https://t.co/dbgcfb1qy3 via @forthewin — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 13, 2023

She further also reminisced about her own Oscar win and shared it with her dad. “This, from my Instagram reel paying tribute to my Dad and my memories of sharing my Oscar with him,” she wrote.

