It's official! Man of Masses NTR Jr's next titled 'Devara', check out the actor's intense first look
Speaking of his look, Man of Masses NTR Jr looks like an alpha man who’s on a mission in this action spectacle
The big day is here, the one for which the fans of Man of Masses NTR Jr had eagerly waited. NTR Jr has announced the official title as Devara which was previously titled as NTR30. The highly anticipated action drama is directed by Kortala Siva and the actor is looking all things raw, intense and tough in its official first look. With the big reveal, Man of Masses NTR Jr is here to take the internet by storm ahead of his birthday tomorrow.
Speaking of his look, Man of Masses NTR Jr looks like an alpha man who’s on a mission in this action spectacle. With “Devara” which means God, the star is here to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.
#Devara pic.twitter.com/bUrmfh46sR
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2023
Related Articles
“Devara” is produced by Yuvasudha Arts & NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated to release Pan Indian on 5th April 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. “Devara” also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.
The film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, R Rathnavelu will be the cinematographer, Subu Cyril will lead the art department, and Sreekar Prasad will serve as the editor.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Zeenat Aman meets Uorfi Javed, fans think veteran actress isn't pleased with her fashion choices
A video shared by DietSabya shows a conversation between the two and fans think the veteran actress isn't pleased with Javed's fashion choices.
5 contemporary fashion looks of Shefali Shah that will give you fashion goals
Like her interesting and distinct choices in the acting department, Shefali often wins brownie points from the fashion critics for pulling off impressive stylish avatars effortlessly!
Shri Ram Bhadracharyaji applauds the Adipurush trailer
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles and by Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be released globally on 16th June 2023