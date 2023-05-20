The big day is here, the one for which the fans of Man of Masses NTR Jr had eagerly waited. NTR Jr has announced the official title as Devara which was previously titled as NTR30. The highly anticipated action drama is directed by Kortala Siva and the actor is looking all things raw, intense and tough in its official first look. With the big reveal, Man of Masses NTR Jr is here to take the internet by storm ahead of his birthday tomorrow.

Speaking of his look, Man of Masses NTR Jr looks like an alpha man who’s on a mission in this action spectacle. With “Devara” which means God, the star is here to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.

“Devara” is produced by Yuvasudha Arts & NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated to release Pan Indian on 5th April 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. “Devara” also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, R Rathnavelu will be the cinematographer, Subu Cyril will lead the art department, and Sreekar Prasad will serve as the editor.

