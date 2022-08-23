Ridiculing his current companion in front of outsiders comes naturally to Ranbir Kapoor. He did it with Katrina Kaif and she would give it back to him in the same coin.

I was not surprised when Ranbir Kapoor cracked a joke about his wife’s post-pregnancy weight gain recently. Ranbir is the latest in a long line of biwi-ldering spousal jokes in public space. Shatrughan Sinha who’s been making these cracks for decades, once picked out his favourite wifely joke for me: happily married is a contradiction in terms; you can either be happy or married.

Heh heh.

Times have changed. What was considered very cool spousal dynamics in Shatrughan Sinha’s heydays, is now acutely toxic male behaviour. For Ranbir, it is common practice to make fun of those close to him. But now he is a married man, and he must learn to maintain a certain decorum in his public behaviour towards his wife.

A flippant remark like, “Somebody sure has phelaoed (spread)” about his pregnant wife, is completely unacceptable. No star in Bollywood would dare to speak about his wife in that tone, not necessarily out of respect but more out of fear.

A major star-spouse confided in me on the equation he shares with his wife in public. “What we do in the privacy of our four walls is not acceptable outside. I may not agree with her on something at a party or during a visit to co-actors home. But that doesn’t give me freedom to insult her. We can do whatever we like in private. In public, no quips on her, please.”

Ridiculing his current companion in front of outsiders comes naturally to Ranbir. He did it with Katrina Kaif and she would give it back to him in the same coin.

I don’t think Alia falls in the same league. She is head-over-heels in love with her man, and he belongs to the can-do-no-wrong league of super-spouses for her. When somebody pointed out that Ranbir ridiculing her weight in public amounted to abuse, Alia laughed and said he didn’t mean any harm.

It is alarming and amusing to see Alia resort to the clichéd arguments of common wives in favour of their abusive husbands. Making fun of their wives is commonplace in the Kapoor khandaan: Randhir Kapoor was known to be an expert spouse heckler. A few drinks down the hatch, and Dabboo (Randhir’s pet name) would take off. This was one of the reasons his wife Babita left him.

One hears of the drinks becoming a constant party-crasher in Ranbir’s life. This, Alia needs to address, as all Kapoor love to eat drink and resultantly gain acres of avoirdupois. Alia needs to restrain Ranbir and not give him the freedom to let himself go. There is the genes of Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in Ranbir. He cannot allow himself to be a patriarchal privileged prankster in public, and a bit of a jerk when high.

At the moment all Alia sees and feels is love. But she eventually needs to understand where her talented husband is heading. It isn’t a place where this beautiful couple’s marriage should go.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram