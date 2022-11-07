Supermodel Gigi Hadid has joined the league of celebrities who came out against Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk after he completed his deal to buy the company. Announcing her exit from the microblogging site, Gigi claimed that Twitter is no longer a ‘safe place’ for anyone. The 27-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram stories and informed her followers about the same further explaining her reasons and apologising to all.

Apart from that, she also went on to call the microblogging site a place of “hate and bigotry.” As per a note shared by Gigi on her Instagram story, she blamed the new leadership for turning Twitter into a “cesspool of hate and bigotry” further adding that it is not the place that she wanted to be a part of.

In addition to that, she also apologised to her fans with whom she had been connecting over Twitter for around a decade now and concluded by saying that Twitter is no longer a place that will do more good than harm.

“I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of. Only sorry to the fans who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, or a social platform that will do more good than harm”, her statement read.

Besides her farewell note, Hadid also shared the screenshot of Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh’s tweet who was laid off as a part of a mass firing from Twitter.

Notably, in its latest move, the Tesla CEO has ordered the firing of several employees from the tech giant, explaining that it was “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward”. As a part of this, several employees, including the entire Human Rights team, were let go.

