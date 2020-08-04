'It's my film too': Angad Bedi calls backlash against Gunjan Saxena trailer unfair amid ongoing nepotism debate
Angad Bedi has defended the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, after its trailer received online backlash because of Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar’s involvement.
The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which dropped on Saturday, debuted to a lot of mixed responses on Twitter. As the conversation around nepotism continues, Angad Bedi — who plays Kapoor's brother in the film — responded to the insider-versus-outsider debate, calling the backlash 'unfair'.
In an interview with Mid-Day, he said, "It's my film, too... Everyone has a right to their opinion, but people are spitting fire against one another. The flak (that the film is receiving) is unfair. Every industry is competitive."
Karan Johar, who has been at the receiving end of backlash since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has produced Gunjan Saxena. However, the Johar and Dharma Productions' credits were missing from its trailer and poster, reports News18.
Bedi further adds that he received this role due to his performance in Soorma. He said that he 'tested' for the role, which eventually was approved by the director and the producers. "There are lakhs of people in the industry, so it's only fair that we all get a chance," Bedi adds.
The actor also shared his experiences in the industry and says that 'every rejection has been a learning experience for him.' Further, he reiterates that that’s his 'own trajectory and journey' which is independent of 'someone else’s experience'.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the life of one of India’s first female Air Force pilots. The film’s rights were scooped up by Netflix, which will release it on August 12. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and others.
