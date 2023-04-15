'It's in the past...': When Aishwarya Rai revealed why she never spoke about her breakup with Salman Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were involved in a low-profile romantic relationship during the 1990s, which soon became the subject of widespread rumours. Despite being together for two years, they eventually parted ways. Now, a viral video of Aishwarya in conversation with Simi Garewal, where she is directly questioned about her past conflict with Salman Khan and her response to it, is making rounds on the internet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clearly refused to talk about Salman Khan and said, “I think it’s quite shut out; I don’t want to get into looking at it any which way, especially on the public platform. It’s in the past, and it should be left there. I have exercised my demons.”

According to her, the reason she doesn’t talk about certain parts of her life in public is because she is not a soloist, and the person she would talk about also has a family and loved ones. She stated that people often ask her why she keeps a barrier and doesn’t show her softer and real side.

The relationship Salman-Aishwarya relationship used to be the talk of the town, and it remains memorable even today. Aishwarya was known to be close to Salman’s sister and family, but her close acquaintances reportedly advised her against the relationship. As time passed, their relationship strained, and in 2001, there was significant drama surrounding their situation.

Salman Khan was allegedly spotted banging on the door of Aishwarya’s residence and pleading with her to let him in. There is speculation that the actor was attempting to propose to Aishwarya, but she was not prepared for such a development, as believed by many.

In 2002, Salman and Aishwarya reportedly broke up. While Salman attributed it to typical fights that occur in relationships, Aishwarya made some startling allegations, including claims of being physically abused, as previously reported by The Times of India. However, Salman denied these allegations in various interviews.

Recently, both Aishwarya and Salman attended the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. While Aishwarya attended the NMACC gala with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Salman arrived solo. The duo, who were spotted in the same frame but in background, once again left fans buzzing about them on social media.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3, and Tiger vs Pathaan. On the other hand, Aishwarya will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two.

