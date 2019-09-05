It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14 trailer sees the Gang get into more bizarre situations

FXX released the trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14 on Thursday. Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) can be seen getting into more bizarre situations.

Collider writes that the upcoming season should see Mac pick up a new language, Dennis attempt a one-act play, Dee chop off her hair, Frank perform a death scene and Charlie in a period piece.

Here is the teaser for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Summer’s nearly over, but it’s just starting to get Sunny. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for the all-new season premiering 9/25 on FXX. #SunnyFXXpic.twitter.com/FNGgUbqWwM — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) September 4, 2019

The comedy series is created by McElhenny, who also serves as the executive producer with Howerton, Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby, reports Collider.

FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf had told Deadline in August that the series getting more seasons would depend entirely on the gang. "Rob has been pretty positive about wanting to keep going with it, but it’s ultimately his call. I can’t believe it still exists after 14 years, but if he wanted to make it 15th or 16th season, we would absolutely do it. The show is still good; it’s as good as it’s ever been," he said.

Season 13 ended with the episode 'Mac Finds His Pride', where he comes out to his father with an emotional contemporary dance performance. Even Frank couldn't help but shed a tear and say, "I get it."

It was previously reported that Charlie Day would soon be making his directorial debut in an indie comedy. He has penned the script and will also be starring in the film.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns to FXX on 25 September. The previous seasons of the show are available for streaming in India on Hotstar.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 17:25:06 IST