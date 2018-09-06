It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day to make directorial debut with indie comedy, El Tonto

Charlie Day is all set to make his directorial debut with the film El Tonto. The 42-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the season thirteen of the show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has penned the script and will also be starring in the indie comedy.

According to Collider, the film will follow an idiot deaf mute who becomes a celebrity and then loses it all. The publication also mentions that no supporting cast has been announced yet but writes that Danny DeVito may be cast in a supporting role.

Armory Films' Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros and Metalwork Pictures Andrew Levitas have come on board as producers and financers of the film along with Wrigley Pictures’ John Rickard and Page Fifty-Four Pictures’ Alex Saks.

"We’ve been looking to do something with Charlie for a while now. The script is hilarious, incredibly original and films like this just don’t get made anymore. We’re thrilled to get in on the ground floor of his directorial career, as we believe the sky’s the limit for him," said Lemole and Zajaros in a statement.

El Tonto will be shot primarily in Los Angeles in October.

Day was also a part of the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses and its 2014 sequel with Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis. He was also seen in Pacific Rim and was part of the voice cast for The Lego Movie and Monsters University, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

