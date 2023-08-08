Post her divorce with Zorawar, Kusha Kapila penned a note on grief and the aftermath of the incident. She wrote- “It’s a weird thing, this grief or whatever version of it I am currently experiencing. As overcome I am by its heaviness – I guess chest days feel like this – I am also strangely dwarfed by it, to the point of feeling like an injured nail on a pinky toe. Almost like a big bang in motion, only it’s on a microscope slide.”

She added, “I genuinely do believe it has irreversibly changed the way I look, eat, talk, exist.”

On being trolled for her divorce

Her post read- “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure, but we know it’s the right one at this point of our lives. The love and life we shared continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves, doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Amid this news, an old video of Kusha Kapila and Karan Johar talking about infidelity went viral on social media. From one of the episodes of a digital chat show ‘Social Media Star with Janice,’ where KJo and Kusha, a clip has surfaced on Reddit. In the clip, the filmmaker tells Kusha, “We have to exchange our numbers and remember I’m on WhatsApp all the time. So, don’t iMessage me just WhatsApp me. If you discuss any kind of problem you are having with Zorawar then call me.” To this Kusha replies, “I know he therapises people. I have watched enough Karan Johar content to know that he is everybody’s go-to relationship person.”

Soon after this, we saw netizens trolling and slut shaming Kusha. Zorawar came out in support of his ex-wife and shared a statement, which read, “What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better.”

Now, Kusha has finally broken the silence and shut down the trolls with her Instagram story, which reads the ‘topic is officially over for her’.