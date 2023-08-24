Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to impress audience with her OTT debut after stellar performances on the big screen. In a recently released humourous promo, Kareena Kapoor spills the beans on a secret that she couldn’t wait to keep away from her fans anyway. Making way for her grand OTT debut, the 42-year-old indulged in a rollercoaster ride of emotions as she struggled to transcend beyond her old favourite characters from Poo to Geet. The latest move comes as an announcement for director Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, where Bebo – a divorced, single mother – tries to hide the murder of her estranged husband in the company of her neighbour amid a police investigation.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the film’s title has been finalised to Jaane Jaan and is set to debut on Netflix in September this year. Bebo will star alongside actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the movie, marking her arrival in the OTT space.

Coming back to what Kareena Kapoor would do in her future project, it’s been an all’s well that ends well situation for the Jab We Met star. She emerged triumphant from the gaudy battle of wits that her actual role shall be something ‘original and exciting’ and encapsulate all the emotions.

“It’s a secret I can’t wait to tell,” Bebo captioned the post.

In the promo, Kareena can be seen dressed in a beige co-ord set as she rejects Poo and Geet-based roles played by her in over her two-decade-long career. Other funny ideas suggested for her by acting filmmakers included, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gun’, ‘Kal We Met’, ‘Poo-key Blinders’, ‘Phal We Met’, ‘Jab We Pet’, ‘Too Poo To Handle’ and ‘Mujhse Heist Karoge’ among others. In the end, she sets the right note to prepare fans and audiences for a thriller staged in a mysterious setting.

Uploaded a few hours ago, Kareena’s post has amassed over 1.2 lakh likes and counting.

Check out some of the comments on the post:

Netflix India commented with, “We spy with our eyes a thrilling new adventure!”

The diva’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor posted hearts in the comment box. “Woah!” exclaimed TV actor Karan Tacker.

Bebo’s co-star Vijay Varma also reacted to the post while Jaideep Ahlawat wrote, “Aapko koi Haq nahi banta..Ye Lo Ji…Kuch to aa raha hai mindblowing type.”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also wrote, “Looking forward to this!!!”

Meanwhile, a user commented, “Can’t wait.” Another suggested, “To be honest, I would like to watch poo-key blinders.” “Toh is baar phir se hogi bebo sab ki favourite,” remarked an individual.

Netflix India also shared the video on YouTube with the tagline, “Thriller pe romance muft muft muft! And looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan approves.”

On the work front, apart from appearing in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, Kareena Kapoor also has Hansal Mehta’s untitled film in her kitty.