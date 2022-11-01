Filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming mystery thriller Mili, starring daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the titular character. Apart from being his daughter’s film, Mili is special for yet another reason. It is the first that the daughter and father duo has collaborated for a project. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit film Helen. Therefore keeping the box office performances of recent remakes like Vikram Vedha, Jersey, or Laal Singh Chaddha in mind, Boney Kapoor was recently quizzed on what he thinks when people say that remakes are not working at the box office. The producer, who has entertained audiences with both originals and remakes, was quick to claim that “it’s a myth and utter rubbish” if people believe that the remake era is over.

Putting examples from yesteryears on the table, Boney Kapoor stated that “remakes have always been there”. Pointing out Vikram Vedha, the filmmaker said that when a movie has already been made in one language, is available on all the platforms, and has been dubbed in various languages, then why people will watch its remake whose title is also similar to the original movie. The Times Of India quoted Boney Kapoor as saying, “It’s a myth that the era of remakes is over. Well, that’s utter rubbish. Remakes have always been there.” Giving examples of classic remakes he said, Mother India was a remake of Aurat, Judaai was a remake of Indecent Proposal. He added that in Tamil also Vikram Vedha had the same name. Continued by saying, “It was dubbed in various languages as Vikram Vedha. It was available across all platforms for the audience to consume. So, when people sitting at home have consumed it already, then why would they go to a theatre to watch the film?”

Boney Kapoor added that it was the same case with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Rajkummar Rao’s HIT: The First Case. Then he gave the example of Salman Khan starrer Wanted. He said Salman’s nemesis in the movie, Prakash Raj was new to the Hindi audience, and therefore makers decided to include some introductory shots for him. This established that the villain in the movie is not only cruel but also sharp. The ace filmmaker added, “After all, jab tak mera villain strong nahi hoga, my hero will not work!” He concludes by saying that he isn’t an “authority when it comes to remakes,” as there has been a time when he himself has gone wrong. However, he believes that it is wrong to make statements like “remake doesn’t work anymore.” Boney Kapoor further added, “As a filmmaker, I will continue to do remakes and I am looking forward to Mili.”

Coming back to Mili, apart from Janhvi, the movie also features Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Sanjay Suri, Vikram Kochhar, and Rajesh Jais among others. The movie will hit the theatres on 4 November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.