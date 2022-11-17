It comes as no surprise when the only leading lady who has shone out in research reports as the top most loved female star in India, throughout the year, including the latest month, delivers a superhit performance for the 3rd time in a row along with giving the most impactful song ever, ‘Oo Antava‘ in the middle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is here marking her Hat-trick of hits with the great success of her latest and self-shouldered film, ‘Yashoda’.

When Samantha made her dazzling appearance in “Oo Antava” song from Pushpa: The Rise, it was the real arrival of the actress on the grounds of super-stardom across the country. Before and after the song, she continued to rage on the work front, and hence, currently has a hat-trick of hits. Here is looking at her top notch and latest 3 performances:

1. The Family Man 2

Samantha in a rough and tough avatar as ‘Raji’ in the second season of The Family Man, was one of the biggest surprises her fans had got at the moment, seeing the actress in a completely new form. From displaying the utmost intensity on the screen to performing high-octane action in her character of a military refugee, Samantha portrayed a never seen before avatar on the screen. She garnered immense love from the audience and critics for the brilliant portrayal of the role, becoming a household name in Northern India as well.

2.Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

This time Samantha took a step ahead getting into the genre of a romantic black comedy with a stellar cast including, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. While she was obviously loved for a great performance, she was also hailed for being part of a 2 heroine film without any insecurity, which speaks volumes of her secure position among the top of the industry. She very brilliantly portrayed the role of a lover amid the comedic love triangle scenario.

3. Yashoda

Samantha yet again surprised the audiences with her intense and high on action avatar in this action thriller. This film was eagerly awaited ever since the trailer dropped and is now reviving masses of love for the Indian superstar, who solely runs the film on her shoulders. She has impressed in a new challenging role of a pregnant woman. Her action stunts to her impeccable acting, Samantha continues to reign as the Most Loved Indian Female Superstar.

