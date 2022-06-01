Nargis Fakhri looked breathtakingly beautiful as she recently walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022. The actress donned a baby pink coloured embellished gown with shimmers for her appearance at the prestigious event.

Actor Nargis Fakhri is back in India after her stunning appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and she calls the entire experience surreal.

“Walking the red carpet is always exciting,” the actor, who attended the screening of Forever Young (Les Amandiers) on Day 6 of the extravaganza, told Firstpost in a conversation. The 75th annual Film Festival took place from 17 to 28 May 2022.

Nargis looked ethereal in a baby pink coloured embellished gown with shimmers and completed her look with a high bun and minimal make-up.

Elaborating further on the experience, the 42-year-old jokingly compared it with riding a bike. “Initially, I was a little nervous because Cannes is such a big and international festival and I think every girl gets nervous anyway because they want to make sure that everything is perfect. But once I hit the red carpet, it was amazing. It was like riding a bike ( she laughed). I shouldn’t say that but It was really nice,” she added.

Nargis was apparently hinting at her hilarious fall from her bicycle that became a topic of discussion on social media. In one of the videos, Nargis was seen cycling in full spirit and as she looked back to smile at the camera, her cycle drifted from the path and collided with a wood log. This caused the cycle to turn upside down.

The actor later took to her Instagram to share a positive post. Dressed in a brown Fendi logo printed t-shirt and a pair of black pants, Nargis was seen sitting on the paved path and laughing. “Swipe left. When you fall/fail do it with a smile and in style. But remember to always pick yourself up and keep going! Don’t Stop. Never quit,” she captioned the pictures and video on the social media platform after the incident.

This year, Cannes witnessed several Bollywood celebrities walking the red carpet. From Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to debutants including Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia, several B-town actors made news for their red carpet looks.

Talking about how Cannes makes news for fashion more than films and how fair it is, Nargis said, “I think films and fashion go hand in hand because actors and actresses are glamorous people so people want to know what they are wearing and how they are looking. Hence, it's just natural to focus on fashion. It’s like the one chance that people really get to go all out because it's not like people can wear these dresses every day so that makes it more exciting. I don’t think it takes away the attention from films that are showcased. ”

Being the ‘country of honour’ at this year’s Cannes, Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes has also won the 2022 L’Oeil d’Or, the event's top honor for documentaries. Nargis says that it’s exciting to see so many Indian faces loved and applauded by audiences across the globe.

“It was amazing and exciting to see Indians coming together,” she said. Nargis, who had a great Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Rockstar’, is also gearing up to be seen more on the big screen at the end of this year.

“I am back in action and back to work. I am in conversation with some film options that are very exciting so looking forward to starting something at the end of this year,” said Nargis who also played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe (2013), and starred in the commercially successful comedies including Main Tera Hero (2014), and Housefull 3 (2016).

She also can't wait to explore the OTT world too. “I think OTT happened after the pandemic and I was away from the country during the pandemic. However, now that I am back in India and working, that is definitely an option to explore and I am excited about that,” she sums up.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.