Prime Video recently announced fictional drama Jubilee that has left the audience excited ever since the first look of the series. The Amazon Original series which is set parallel to the evolution of both India and the Hindi film industry, is a layered drama, interwoven with multiple characters – a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl, and a refugee – and their dreams and ambitions.

Actor Sidhant Gupta who will be seen essaying the role of Jay Khanna shares his first reaction after reading the script, he said “My first reaction after reading the script was, what a beautiful script and what an incredibly written character. I always felt like there’s this magic about him, like the child in him brings out the child in everyone around him. He doesn’t know how to give up no matter what life throws at him. He’s here to play and he trusts his heart. It was fascinating playing him and I felt a change as human being, He gave me a more open perspective to life. I hope his journey in the series evokes the child in you and gives you courage to dream all over again.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane and is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series packs an ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. The 10-episode series will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting Part 1 on April 7 and Part 2 on April 14 across 240 + countries and territories worldwide.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.