'It took my breath away': Zendaya on 'India in Fashion' exhibition at NMACC launch

Mumbai: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) witnessed a grand launch event with the who’s who of the industry attending it. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to Hollywood bigwigs like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz and Gigi Hadid, the event was a star-studded affair.

Sharing her experience about ‘India in Fashion’ — first-of-its kind costume exhibition exploring India’s influence on the global fashion — Zendaya said, “Stunning. It was unreal. I was walking through and every time I would turn a corner, it took my breath away… The way it was framed, it was so gorgeous. I had so much fun.”

When asked about her style mantra, she added, “What do I think about? I think all you can think about is yourself… If you look in the mirror and you feel happy and feel joy.”

On Sunday, Nita Ambani launched the ‘India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination’ exhibition at the cultural centre.

The event saw the attendance of a number of fashion dignitaries from across the country. Nita Ambani also launched a book called India in Fashion, edited by coveted fashion journalist Hamish Bowels and published by Rizolli Books.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, shared her insight at the event. She said, “When my mother and I along with Hamish were conceptualising this exhibition, we were clear in our vision that it had to encompass and showcase the wide-reaching influence of Indian fashion. It had to be an exhibition that touched upon the historical influence of India.”

‘India in Fashion’

‘India in Fashion’ explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century. The first exhibition of its kind in India, the show will also trace the birth and development of the contemporary Indian fashion community.

The exhibition will feature works of pioneering Indian designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Anuradha Vakil, Manish Arora, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sanjay Garg, and Tarun Tahiliani. These will be complemented by the works of their global counterparts like Christian Dior, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Elsa Schiaparelli, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, Jean-Philippe Worth, Mainbocher, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Tickets for NMACC events can be booked at NMACC’s official website – https://nmacc.com/ or www.bookmyshow.com

(With inputs from agencies)

