Ishq Vishk: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao’s 2003 romantic comedy to get a sequel, confirms producer Ramesh Taurani

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk is set for a sequel, reports Mumbai Mirror. Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news to the publication, stating that the narrative was at the scripting stage and could focus on teenage romance this time.

Taurani further added that in the next two or three months, the script would be finalised, after which search for the director and the cast would begin.

Shahid's debut film in Bollywood, Ishq Vishk was loved by audiences across the board. A lot of people appreciated the cute storyline, backed by Shahid and Amrita's sweet rapport and innocent romance. The story revolved around two best friends Shahid aka Rajiv and Amrita aka Payal, who ultimately get romantically involved with the other. Shahid and Amrita went on to collaborate n multiple films like Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Shikhar and Vivah.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also featuring Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is currently busy filming for Kabir Singh and also has a sports biopic on boxer Dingko Singh in the pipeline. Amrita Rao, on the other hand, was recently seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 13:39:22 IST