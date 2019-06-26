Ishaan Khatter writes note for brother Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's romantic drama Kabir Singh registered Rs 103 crore on its fifth day at the box office, making it Kapoor's first film as the solo male lead to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. To mark the occasion, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to pen a congratulatory note on the film's massive success.

Ishaan marvelled at Shahid's ability to play a damaged character like Kabir Singh on screen and return home as a loving father and husband. He wrote, "Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centred, loving and responsible family man I know."

However, the film is under fire on social media, with many viewers deeming it "highly misogynistic". Central Board of Film Certification member Vani Tripathi Tikoo also criticised Kabir Singh, calling it a "terribly misogynistic and extremely violent" film. She has also slammed Shahid for deciding to star in the movie.

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Arjan Bajwa in supporting roles.

A Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has also been helmed by original director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 15:08:20 IST